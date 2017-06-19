Romance a single dad in this upcoming dating sim

by Abhimanyu Ghoshal in Gaming

Dating simulation games are as varied as they come, featuring every type of setting, ranging from a desert war against murderous aliens to a 1920s New York riddled with mechas. And today, on Father’s Day, I’m happy to share news of a title that celebrates awesome dads.

Dream Daddy sees you taking on the role of a single, eligible dad navigating the dating pool in search of other single dads. In addition to raising your daughter, you’ll be able to customize your persona, play though a range of minigames as you discover a town full of hot dads to date, and perhaps best of all, deploy dad jokes.

The title is launching on July 13 for Windows.

Via Kotaku

