Xbox Game Pass launches today for Gold members (and everyone else June 1)

Microsoft is today officially launching its Xbox Game Pass, a $9.99 Netflix-like service for gamers. Well, if you subscribe to Xbox Gold, anyway.

For those not familiar, Xbox Game Pass allows you to play “over 100” Xbox One and 360 games for your $10 fee. That list of games will constantly change, with some games entering and exiting the pool over time.

But unlike services like PlayStation Now, Game Pass isn’t simply streaming video footage through an internet connection. The titles run locally, so you needn’t worry about latency, lag spikes, or bandwidth issues. That also means you’ll have to wait a bit longer to get started, but it’s a worthy price if you ask me. You also have the option to buy the game permanently at a discount if you end up liking it enough.

Users can try out the service for free for a couple of weeks before the $10 fee sets in. Though Gold members are getting a head start, it will be available to all Xbox One users starting June 1. You can check out the full list of titles here.

Xbox Game Pass Launches June 1 with 100+ Games; Early Access for Gold Members Starts Today on Xbox Wire

Read next: Game of Thrones Season 7 trailer teases a bloodbath