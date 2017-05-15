New Super Nintendo game coming out after almost 20 years

It must be Opposite Day 2017, because someone is making a physical remaster of a Super Nintendo/Famicom game that was originally released digitally in 1997. Usually that’s inside out.

The game in question is a side-scroller beat-’em-up called Kaizou Choujin Shubibinman Zero — a game so obscure this news is probably most attention it’s ever gotten. Zero was the last in the Kaizou Choujin Shubibinman series, released for the Super Famicom, Japan’s version of the Super Nintendo. Now, it’s coming back for that console — which Nintendo stopped making in 2003.

Zero was originally released on the Super Famicom’s Satellaview, an add-on which let players access games and other digital content at specific times via satellite broadcasting. As such, this is the first time it’s been released on a physical cartridge. Look, the 90s were a crazy time for all of us.

Kaizou Choujin Shubibinman Zero will be released in Japan this June. According to Mic, the game will be priced around $62.

