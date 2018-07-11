This $250 Wear OS-powered smartwatch promises month-long battery life

Most Wear OS-based smartwatches require charging after a single day, but Mobvoi is attempting to buck the trend with its new $249 TicWatch Pro, which it claims can last between five to thirty days on a single charge, thanks to a layered display and a special power-saving mode.

The TicWatch Pro’s screen, housed in a large 45mm case, includes an OLED display, as well as a more basic Film compensated Super Twisted Nematic (FSTN) LCD display.

The TicWatch Pro features two displays in its screen

The latter is transparent and sits atop the OLED display, and shows you the time, date, step counting, and heart rate monitoring on a monochrome screen, in ‘Essential mode.’ When you switch to ‘Smart mode,’ Wear OS engaged and all the data gathered from your fitness activity in Essential mode is synced.

You’ll then get to see how far you’ve traveled, how many calories you’ve burned, and all your apps and Google Assistant on the color OLED display.

The watch is also IP68 rated for water and dust resistance, which means it can survive a sudden downpour, and it also comes with GPS, and an NFC chip for Google Pay.

Between these features and a handsome case design, Mobvoi might have finally crafted a smartwatch I’d care to wear. I’m not a fan of devices that absolutely need juicing up on the daily, especially through a proprietary charger that’s easy to lose or leave behind while traveling.

At $249, the TicWatch Pro is pricier than most Wear OS-based devices currently on offer from the likes of Fossil, Huawei, and Misfit – but it’s still cheaper than the current-gen Apple Watch, which starts at $329 for the base model without LTE. Stay tuned for our full review to learn whether it’s right for you – or head to Amazon pick it up right away.

