10 weird weed products to celebrate 4/20 with

Back in the sepia-tinged olden days, all stoners needed to have a good time was a bit of paper and some marijuana. Now? There’s an entire industry catering to their needs.

To celebrate 4/20 and our bleary-eyed brethren, we’ve put together a list of some of the… odder products the enterprising blazer definitely doesn’t need, but will probably want anyway.

The MagicalButter Machine

For all your butter needs

Creating weed – sorry, ‘herbal’ – butter has been a rite of passage for teenage smokers for years. Regularly though, the final product it ends up burnt, ineffective or just wasteful.

Luckily, the MagicalButter has you covered. All you need to do is add the ingredients, press two buttons and the machine does the rest.

The Planthive

Totally not for growing weed

For many weed-enthusiasts, growing their own plants is a lifelong dream, but, for some weird reason, lots of them lack the effort and concentration to actually follow through with this. Weird, right?

Well, I can say for certain that the Planthive definitely won’t help. There’s not a snowflake’s chance in hell that this AI-powered smart garden will nurture and grow a marijuana plant for you with zero assistance. None whatsoever.

The Rick And Morty ‘Pickle Rick’ Pipe

“I’m a pickle piiiiiipe”

At last, the two widely ridiculed worlds of cannabis and Rick & Morty collide! Ever wanted to smoke a bowl from a meme that became tired before the episode it hailed from was broadcast? Now’s your chance.

Smoke Buddy

The Smokebuddy, because you definitely don’t have a problem

Here’s the idea: when you’re puffing on a d00b, rather than stinking up the surrounding area you can breathe the smoke into this device and defeat the odour! I’d be surprised if this works, yet the reviews are surprisingly positive. Oh, one thing: surely between drags the still-burning spliff is going to smell?

Also, I enjoy the fact it mentions the office as an ideal place to use it. Keith from accounting is gonna love you.

‘I’d Smoke My Last Bowl With You’ friendship necklace

A necklace that lets you judge who your true friends really are

I think what I really like about this is its comment on the nature of friendship. When you gift this someone, what you’re essentially saying is “I like you… well, maybe not quite enough to give you the last of my weed, so you can have some of it, but definitely not all of it, okay?”

There’s a certain sort of beauty to that economy of camaraderie.

The Cannaboss Suit

100% serious… about having fun

Are you a high-flying businessman who also loves toking on the sweet bud? Then this product’s for you. No longer will anyone have doubts over your ability to work hard and play hard.

‘The High Way To Hell’ book

A hot tip for next year’s Nobel Prize

Check this out: this book is about the “dangers of marijuana” and is… COMPLETELY BLANK! OH NO THEY DIDN’T! It’s really funny because, of course, there’s never ever been any link between excessive consumption of weed and health issues.

24K Gold Rolling Papers

For when you don’t want to live like common people

I know exactly what you’re thinking: normal rolling papers are just so… proletarian. You’re looking for a way to add some class to your spliffs, I get that. So here, have some 24 karat gold rolling papers to let the people know just how much of a big deal you are.

TAP DAT ASH Ashtray

Drop that ash

I’ll be honest, the only reason I included this rubber ashtray was because I’m manchild and the name made me laugh.

‘Cannabis’ incense

Two smells are better than one

Contrary to what you might believe, this isn’t meant to smell like weed. According to the seller, the incense “covers up the smell of cannabis.” I think what they mean is that rather than your room smelling of weed, it’ll smell of weed AND incense. Bargain.

So there you have it, a selection of some odd weed related products that are in no way a waste of your hard-earned cash.

On the topic of the devil’s lettuce, today we also have a TNW Answers session hosted by marijuana mogul Socrates Rosenfeld, CEO of the online cannabis marketplace, iheartjane. Ask him ANYTHING here.

Happy 4/20!

Read next: How to identify the perfect social influencer for your business