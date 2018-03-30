Canon’s new 120-megapixel sensor captures incredibly detailed video

For the past couple of years, Canon has been working on – and showing off – a 120-megapixel camera sensor that it hopes will soon find commercial applications, thanks to its ability to capture extremely detailed images and video. Today, the company’s released a clip that shows just how powerful its tech has gotten.

The 120MXS CMOS sensor has an effective resolution of 13,280 x 9,184 effective pixels, which is roughly 60x the resolution you know as Full HD. That allows for high-fidelity images even when you digitally zoom in real close.

Just don’t expect to see one of these in your phone anytime soon. The sensor is significantly larger than what’ll fit in a handset, and it’ll obviously cost a bomb when it’s available – but it could certainly make an appearance in a professional-grade DSLR camera. For now, Canon says it’ll likely find use in devices to monitor expansive spaces where large numbers of people congregate, such as sports stadiums.

