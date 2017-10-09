This cute little robot is a Roomba for your garden

The inventor of the Roomba is back, with a robot for your garden. Using a variety of sensors, Tertill patrols your garden, avoiding plants and obstacles while looking for weeds to whack.

Tertill’s crowdfunding goal was reached in 5 days and it will start shipping early 2018 with a $300 price tag.

Tertill: The solar powered weeding robot for home gardens on Kickstarter

