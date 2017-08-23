It’s official: Samsung reveals the Galaxy Note 8

It’s finally here. After months of rumors and speculation, Samsung has revealed the Galaxy Note 8 at an event in New York.

It’s has a lot to live up to after the Note 7 – a would-be excellent phone with a disastrous launch. But with so many leaks, Samsung didn’t exactly have much left to surprise us with. The basic specs are pretty much what we expected:

Snapdragon 835/Exynos 8895

6 GB RAM

64/128/256 GB SSD

6.3-inch qHD+ display with HDR suppprt

microSD expansión

3300 mAh battery

Dual rear cameras: f1.7 normal and f2.4 wide angle

Iris scanner and poorly-placed fingerprint scanner

IP68 water resistance

S-Pen stylus with 4,096 pressure levels

Black, Gold, Orchid Grey and Deep Sea Blue

So yeah, it’s basically a powered up S8+ with a stylus. But that’s okay – Samsung is the only major player still rocking the stylus on a flagship, and it’s a selling point for many users.

As much as Android users like to complain about Samsung’s skin, it’s features really start to shine when the S-Pen is thrown in. This is a phone for getting work done, so naturally Samsung has thrown in a few new features this time around, such as the ability to switch between apps with one tap from the edge panel, or automatically exchanging currencies selected by the S-Pen.

Hopefully the extra RAM will compensate for the added UI overhead.

Then there’s the camera, which is Samsung’s first attempt at a dual-lens system. It takes the iOS approach of combining a normal and telephoto lens, which let’s you zoom into a scene with more clarity. As a nice touch, both of the cameras have optical image stabilization, which is a first.

It also let’s you use the oh-so-popular background blurring pioneered by Huawei, though the verdict is still out on how well it actually works. At least Samsung let’s you adjust the focus after the fact, unlike Apple.

Thankfully you won’t have to wait long to get one – the Note 8 is launching in September.

Developing…