Yes, that’s Microsoft Cortana in your thermostat

Microsoft has teamed up with Johnson Controls to develop GLAS, a new thermostat with a sleek a translucent touchscreen that lets you adjust the temperature in your room, and monitor air quality and energy usage by tapping the display or issuing voice commands to its built-in Cortana assistant.

With the inclusion of voice controls, GLAS is more like the Alexa-equipped Ecobee4 than a touch-only Nest. Microsoft hasn’t shared much more info than what you can see in the clip above, but it’s a clear sign that the company is intent on baking Cortana into more hardware products in the future (it’s already got a smart speaker to rival Amazon Echo and Google Home).

We’ve contacted Microsoft to learn more and will update this post if there’s a response.