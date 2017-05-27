Snap just bought a drone company

by Rachel Kaser in Gadgets

Credit: Snap Inc.

With the acquisition of a drone company, Snap Inc may be entering a new hardware market.

The new acquisition is Crtl Me Robotics, a small drone retailer based in Venice, California. According to Buzzfeed, Snap paid less than $1 million for the ailing company. Ctrl Me’s founder Simon Saito Nielsen will join Snap in an unspecified role, along with the company’s assets and equipment.

Snap has rebranded itself as a camera company ever since the release of its Spectacles last year. Ctrl Me didn’t manufacture drones, according to Variety, but instead fitted other drones to carry cameras, meaning a Snap-branded camera drone might be in the works.

This isn’t the first time Snap has been linked to drones. Earlier this year, we heard reports that it was working on a camera drone that has yet to see the light of day.

Rachel Kaser is a reporter from Texas. Happy to hear your thoughts on rachel@thenextweb.com or @rachelkaser on Twitter.

Rachel is a writer and former game critic from Central Texas. She enjoys gaming, writing mystery stories, streaming on Twitch, and horseback riding. Check her Twitter for curmudgeonly criticisms.

