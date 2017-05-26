Android co-creator’s new ‘Essential’ smartphone will probably be revealed next week ...

Back in March, Andy Rubin, co-creator of Android and former exec at Google, teased the secret smartphone he’s been working on with his new company, Essential. Now it seems we’re finally getting a date for its reveal: May 30.

Essential tweeted for the first time earlier today, teasing the announcement:

Hi, welcome to our Twitter page. We're here to let you know something big is coming May 30th! Stay tuned… — Essential (@essential) May 25, 2017

Then just a few hours later, it shared what appears to be a sillhouette of the next device, along with some sort of protruding accessory (probably for the camera). That is, unless the phone happens to just have a very unusual shape.

We heard you @renan_batista – here's something to hold you over until next week: pic.twitter.com/QSIeXyjKNq — Essential (@essential) May 25, 2017

Rubin’s tease back in March gave us a look at what appears to be a device running Android with super small bezels (at least at the top of the display).

I'm really excited about how this is shaping up. Eager to get it in more people's hands… pic.twitter.com/LRzQCFSKTm — Andy Rubin (@Arubin) March 27, 2017

That said, there’s no way of telling if it will feature such teensy bezels all around, like the iPhone 8 is rumored to sport, or if the narrow bezels are limited to the top, a la Xiaomi Mi Mix. Either way, it looks like it’ll be quite the attractive device.

We’ll be keeping an eye out come May 30.

