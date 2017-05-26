Android co-creator’s new ‘Essential’ smartphone will probably be revealed next week

Back in March, Andy Rubin, co-creator of Android and former exec at Google, teased the secret smartphone he’s been working on with his new company, Essential. Now it seems we’re finally getting a date for its reveal: May 30.

Essential tweeted for the first time earlier today, teasing the announcement:

Then just a few hours later, it shared what appears to be a sillhouette of the next device, along with some sort of protruding accessory (probably for the camera). That is, unless the phone happens to just have a very unusual shape.

Rubin’s tease back in March gave us a look at what appears to be a device running Android with super small bezels (at least at the top of the display).

That said, there’s no way of telling if it will feature such teensy bezels all around, like the iPhone 8 is rumored to sport, or if the narrow bezels are limited to the top, a la Xiaomi Mi Mix. Either way, it looks like it’ll be quite the attractive device.

We’ll be keeping an eye out come May 30.

