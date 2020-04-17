Facebook is adding a ‘hug’ reaction to show you care during the COVID-19 pandemic

Facebook is adding a new reaction to live alongside the Like button and the existing reactions: ‘Hug’

The reaction shows an animated emoji hugging a heart, meant to help you “show your support” to friends and family during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Presumably most people used the ‘Love’ reaction for similar purposes, but the hug reaction shows a bit more directly that you care about the person rather than the post.

Curiously, Facebook isn’t using the same reaction in Messenger, instead opting for a pulsating purple-ish heart.

It’s kind of obscured too; you have to first open your reactions by long-pressing on a message, long-press on the heart reaction, then tap okay to enable the new reaction.

Nitpicks about animated internet cartoons aside, they’re welcome additions, considering how much more people are interacting via social media these days. While I’m not seeing the feature yet, the new heart is rolling out to Messenger starting today, while Facebook’s hug reaction should arrive next week.

