Facebook just introduced a ‘Quiet Mode’ to help you stop using Facebook

‘Digital wellbeing,’ the movement to limit our times on devices so we can focus on other things, has been one of the biggest tech buzzwords in the past year or two. The concept has permeated so far that now even Facebook is trying to get you to stop using Facebook.

The company recently announced a new feature called ‘Quiet Mode,’ which does pretty much what you’d expect: limit notifications and the time you spend on the app.

Facebook says the feature “mutes most push notifications” and that if you open Facebook while it’s activated, “you’ll be reminded that you set this time aside to limit your time in the app.” Quiet Mode also includes shortcuts to your notification settings and feed preferences so you can adjust the types of Facebook alerts and posts you see in the first place.

The feature is still rolling out, but once available can be enabled by heading to your Facebook settings, then tapping on “Your Time on Facebook.” Once in quiet mode, you’ll see how much time you have remaining, and you can even schedule the feature to activate during specific hours of the day.

It’s a nice gesture, considering the company has been built on user addiction. I’m sure there are better ways to spend your time locked down at home than looking at stale memes on Facebook.

