We already know apps like Facebook try to learn as much about you as possible, so why not at least get paid for it? Facebook – now a rebranded corporate entity – today revealed a new app dubbed Facebook Viewpoints which pays you to participate in surveys, tasks, and research.

The company claims “the best way to make products better is to get insights directly from the people who use them.” These insights will be used throughout the company’s portfolio, including Instagram, WhatsApp, and Facebook proper.

Once signed up, you’ll receive invites to join programs. The first available program is a survey that investigates how social media affects your well-being. The stated goal is to “build better products that aim to limit the negative impacts of social media and enhance the benefits.”

Facebook also says it will let you know what information it’s collecting, how it will be used, and how many points you’ll earn for completing the program. The well-being survey, for instance, takes 15 minutes to complete and earns you 1,000 points, which equates to five bucks.

It seems there’s a minimum before a payout; Facebook support documents say that it’ll let you know how many points you need to earn in order to receive payment. Facebook sends the money via PayPal; the company says it should arrive “within 7 to 10 days” of reaching the payout threshold.

Facebook has been under fire for its data practices since basically forever, so it’s interesting to see the company offer a way for you to provide that data voluntarily, and at least make some dough while you’re at it. The company says it won’t sell your Viewpoints information to third parties or publicly share your activity without your permission, but keep in mind the company doesn’t have great track record with keeping your data private.

The app is available to download from your respective app store for anyone 18 and over in the US. It will be available in other regions next year.

