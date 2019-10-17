How to watch Mark Zuckerberg’s ‘free expressions’ speech
Buckle up for some snarky headlines later this night – Mark Zuckerberg is going to stream a speech about his views on free speech and expression. It’s scheduled to take place at 10 am PT/1 pm ET / 10.30 pm IST/ 6.00 pm CET, and you can stream it right from Zuck’s page.
In a Facebook post last night, the company‘s CEO said he wanted to talk about free speech and how we might address the challenges
I've been writing a speech about my views on voice and free expression that I'm giving tomorrow. It's the most…
Posted by Mark Zuckerberg on Wednesday, October 16, 2019
