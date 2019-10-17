How to watch Mark Zuckerberg’s ‘free expressions’ speech

Buckle up for some snarky headlines later this night – Mark Zuckerberg is going to stream a speech about his views on free speech and expression. It’s scheduled to take place at 10 am PT/1 pm ET / 10.30 pm IST/ 6.00 pm CET, and you can stream it right from Zuck’s page.

In a Facebook post last night, the company‘s CEO said he wanted to talk about free speech and how we might address the challenges that the internet introduces in that regard.

I've been writing a speech about my views on voice and free expression that I'm giving tomorrow. It's the most… Posted by Mark Zuckerberg on Wednesday, October 16, 2019

Zuck warned that his speech might indeed be a long one, so you’ll want to get comfortable before tuning in. Given Facebook’s multitude of issues with content moderation, bias in surfacing content, and censorship on the platform, we expect to hear some interesting tidbits on the future of free speech online during his address. Stay tuned to TNW for our coverage of it.

