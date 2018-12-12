Facebook HQ buildings evacuated due to a bomb scare

A few buildings in Facebook‘s main campus in Menlo Park, California, were evacuated due to a bomb scare just a few hours ago. Menlo Park authorities issued an alert at 5 PM local time, asking people to stay clear from block 200 of Jefferson Park. These buildings host some Facebook and Instagram employees.

Menlo Park Police Department confirmed on Twitter that it’s investigating a bomb threat at the venue.

Update to bomb threat at 200 Jefferson Drive: The building has been evacuated and the bomb unit is on scene. https://t.co/a8FwUhkwFz — Menlo Park PD (@MenloParkPD) December 12, 2018

The New York Police Department’s Crimestopper unit got the warning about the bomb threat first, which relayed the information to local authorities.

#UPDATE: Tip about threat to Facebook campus came from NYPD's Crimestopper Unit, which in turn notified Menlo Park Police.

LIVE VIDEO: https://t.co/Xfi07wxCWy pic.twitter.com/FvATOPBksR — NBC Bay Area (@nbcbayarea) December 12, 2018

Facebook confirmed in an email that it has evacuated some of the buildings and everyone is safe. We’ll update the story if there are further developments.