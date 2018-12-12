Facebook HQ buildings evacuated due to a bomb scare

A few buildings in Facebook‘s main campus in Menlo Park, California, were evacuated due to a bomb scare just a few hours ago. Menlo Park authorities issued an alert at 5 PM local time, asking people to stay clear from block 200 of Jefferson Park. These buildings host some Facebook and Instagram employees.

Menlo Park Police Department confirmed on Twitter that it’s investigating a bomb threat at the venue.

The New York Police Department’s Crimestopper unit got the warning about the bomb threat first, which relayed the information to local authorities.

Facebook confirmed in an email that it has evacuated some of the buildings and everyone is safe. We’ll update the story if there are further developments.

