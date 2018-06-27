Facebook relaxes its ban on some cryptocurrency advertisements
Facebook today softened its stats on cryptocurrency ads by allowing a select few pre-approved advertisers to run advertisements on the network.
Facebook, in January, banned all ads that promoted financial products and services. Included in the ban were products frequently associated with misleading or deceptive promotional practices, such as initial coin offerings (ICOs) and various incentive schemes by more established digital currencies.
At the time, Facebook’s product management director, Rob Leathern had this to say:
We will listen to feedback, look at how well this policy works and continue to study this technology so that, if necessary, we can revise it over time.