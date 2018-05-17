Facebook’s working on a platform to connect marketers with influencers

Facebook will soon offer marketers a new dedicated platform designed to make it easier for companies to find influencers whose message best dovetails with their brand.

The new tool was first spotted by German site AllFacebook, which posted screenshots of it in action. It’s called “Branded Content Matching,” and there are three features which stand out: Search, Suggested Creators, and Saved Lists.

“The most intimate digital technology festival on the planet” CNBC liked TNW Conference that much FIND OUT WHY

Search is just what it sounds like: you search for creators by what audience they reach, and also by what demographics they fill. So if, for example, you can search for a content creator who is popular with young women and is herself a young woman.

Saved Lists are where you find more information about your chosen subjects. You can sort them by engagement or views per video, and also view a portfolio which the creator puts together. The portfolio includes audience insights and the creator’s best branded content.

As for Suggested Creators, it sounds as though it’ll be a list of creators similar to the one you’ve already earmarked.

Facebook hinted at the existence of this platform months ago while featuring other new tools aimed at creators:

In the coming months, we’re going to explore two new monetization features for creators. First is a tool that helps advertisers and creators easily connect for branded content opportunities on Facebook. Creators participating in the test can set up a portfolio highlighting their area of expertise, and advertisers can search and find creators to collaborate on compelling branded content campaigns.

As yet, we don’t know when this platform is coming, or how far along it is in development. But when it does come out, it could help Facebook’s erstwhile community of content creators find better opportunities of monetizing their work.

The Next Web’s 2018 conference is almost here, and it’ll be 💥💥. Find out all about our tracks here.