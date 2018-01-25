Facebook and Instagram are down for many users

We’re here to tell you it’s not just you: both Facebook and Instagram are having experiencing connection problems. While the problem doesn’t seem to affect everyone, several TNW team members are either unable to access the services or are having trouble loading their feeds.

As usually happens when other social networks are down, Twitter is full of people trying to figure out what’s going on.

got the same. could react on the post, but could not post a reply. also, got informed about a customers reply and can't see it. #facebooklimping ;) — Rene Dorfinger (@Hockeyrenzo) January 25, 2018

This is the one that I'm getting #FacebookDown pic.twitter.com/jpL7TUeBA9 — Phillip Morgan (@pjmorgan11) January 25, 2018

*checks Twitter to see if Instagram is down* — Joey (@IamJoelJohn) January 25, 2018

Meanwhile, Down Detector reports Facebook started having problems around 1:16PM EST.

So hang tight. Go grab a coffee or something. Take a walk outside. It’s only a matter of time until the apps are running normally.