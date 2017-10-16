Facebook tests LinkedIn-like resumes so you can flaunt work experience

Taking a cue from Facebook, earlier this year LinkedIn redesigned its website to make it a bit less confusing and a tad more suitable for social interactions. But it seems Facebook too is paying attention to LinkedIn.

The social media giant is currently testing a new Resume / CV feature that lets users share their work experience with their friends. The new addition expands on the standard ‘Work and education’ section, but won’t publicly display all information about your credentials.

The dedicated resume field lets you conveniently list your professional and educational background in more detail. It also allows selecting the precise dates when you started and left each undertaking that appears there.

Here is what it looks like:

Much like on LinkedIn, users who have multiple past work experiences can indicate their present place of employment by selecting the ‘I currently work here’ option.

Interestingly, the screenshots indicate the detailed information will not readily show up on your public profile. This could mean that Facebook is considering making the hidden resume details available exclusively to job hunters and talent seekers.

The functionality appears to be available exclusively to a limited group of users for now though – which means not everyone can see it yet. Amsterdam-based TNW staffers were unable to access the revamped Resume page, but it appears to be available to some users in the US, according to tips.

As with any other test feat, there is no telling whether and when the functionality will make its way to all users.

We have contacted Facebook for a clarification and will update this post accordingly should we hear back.

[H/T Jane Manchun Wong]