Facebook is down for many users, find something else to do

No, it’s not just you: Facebook is down for many users across the board.

Numerous users have taken to Twitter to report being unable to connect to Facebook. It remains unclear what is causing the issue, but the company has yet to confirm it is experiencing technical difficulties on its official status page.

To give you some context, more than 1,100 have indicated the service is down on Down Detector so far.

According to Down Detector images, the outage is most severely affecting netizens in Central and Eastern Europe, with some reports coming from the East Coast of the US and the East Coast of Australia. A minor part of Africa too appears to be hit by the outage.

You can see the most severely affected regions in the screenshot below:

The downtime appears to be only partial. While some TNW staffers were unable to access the service, others had no trouble connecting to Facebook.

Why is @facebook not working I keep getting this message, I logged in fine now i see this all the time #facebookdown pic.twitter.com/jKw2BSusWe — Diana 🇬🇧✈️🌍 (@ARetroBombshell) August 23, 2017

We have pinged Facebook to ask what is causing the issue and will update this piece if we hear back.

Developing…

