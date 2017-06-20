Instagram now lets you add live video replays to your Stories

Both Stories and Live video have become increasingly popular on Instagram, but your life footage can go wasted if few people actually tune in while you’re broadcasting.

Fret no more: Instagram now lets you share a replay of your live videos for 24 hours. It’s especially useful if you’re recording something interesting or exciting as it happens; you can’t control what happens in the world around you, after all. That’ll help you share footage with friends and family who might’ve missed your stream.

Instagram also announced that it now has 250 million daily users on Instagram Stories. That’s up from 200 million in April. For comparison, Snapchat, which pioneered the format only had 166 million users as of Q1 2017, and there’s no reason to believe it’s grown dramatically since.

Whether or not you’re okay with Instagram’s blatant mimickry, there’s no doubt it’s worked.