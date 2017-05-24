Mark Zuckerberg returns to his Harvard dorm on Facebook Live

Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Facebook, today returned to his old Harvard dorm room 13 years after dropping out — and he broadcast the whole tour on Facebook Live for several thousand viewers.

Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan toured H-33 of Kirkland House, walking viewers through his activities there, including coding what was then known as “thefacebook.com.” The two reminisce at length about his roommates, two of whom — Dustin Moskovitz and Chris Hughes — would go on to found Facebook with Zuckerberg.

Like all things Zuckerberg, it’s about 50-percent pleasant, and 50-percent awkward. Zuckerberg says things like, “In this hallway, which is a very narrow hallway” and refuses to show everyone the bathroom — presumably out of modesty.

This is another stop on Zuckerberg’s tour of America, which the internet has agreed is a totally normal thing that normal people do. Zuckerberg is set to give the commencement address at Harvard’s graduation ceremony on May 25.

Mark Zuckerberg live-streams a visit to his Harvard dorm room on Boston Globe