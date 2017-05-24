Mark Zuckerberg returns to his Harvard dorm on Facebook Live

Mark Zuckerberg returns to his Harvard dorm on Facebook Live

Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Facebook, today returned to his old Harvard dorm room 13 years after dropping out — and he broadcast the whole tour on Facebook Live for several thousand viewers.

Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan toured H-33 of Kirkland House, walking viewers through his activities there, including coding what was then known as “thefacebook.com.” The two reminisce at length about his roommates, two of whom — Dustin Moskovitz and Chris Hughes — would go on to found Facebook with Zuckerberg.

Like all things Zuckerberg, it’s about 50-percent pleasant, and 50-percent awkward. Zuckerberg says things like, “In this hallway, which is a very narrow hallway” and refuses to show everyone the bathroom — presumably out of modesty.

This is another stop on Zuckerberg’s tour of America, which the internet has agreed is a totally normal thing that normal people do. Zuckerberg is set to give the commencement address at Harvard’s graduation ceremony on May 25.

Rachel Kaser is a reporter from Texas. Happy to hear your thoughts on rachel@thenextweb.com or @rachelkaser on Twitter.

