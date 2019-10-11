Discuss blockchain’s impact on fintech and business at Hard Fork Summit

TNW’s Hard Fork Summit is just around the corner. On October 15-17, we’re welcoming those involved in blockchain, fintech, and business to attend keynotes and evening events across Amsterdam. If you haven’t already, it’s not too late to get your tickets.

Our event is full of interesting content for you to enjoy. We’ve selected a few unmissable events and speakers to help you build your personal schedule.



Attend in-depth talks during the day

Our day program is when you can catch experts share their views on blockchain’s future. On October 16, the talks focus on fintech, and October 17 will discuss business. These are some of our top picks:

Nicolas Cary, Founder of Blockchain.com

People spend their entire lives in pursuit of money, but not many of us understand why our money has value. Cary’s Hard Fork Summit keynote will explore the history of money, the recent historical, technical, and social trends, and look toward the future to better understand what it holds for a data-native generation. Don’t miss him speak on October 16 (Fintech Day) at 14:40.



Sally Eaves, UN Advisor & Alistair Marke, Blockchain and Climate Institute

From the food industry to the energy sector, society is becoming increasingly aware of corporate “greenwashing” that enacts less change than we realize. By building smart contracts, tracking, and measuring, blockchain technology may have the ability to redesign CSR initiatives.

This panel will discuss the potential of blockchain to help corporations grow beyond false promises and vague numbers, as programs and progress become documented, proven, and verified. Catch these two experts speak on October 17 (Business Day) at 15:20.



Brian Behlendorf, Executive Director at HyperLedger

At Hard Fork Summit, Behlendorf will share his bird’s eye view of the blockchain world with the audience and offer insights into the tech’s current and future impact. He’ll discuss what technologies are being developed and deployed around the world and what it takes for a network to make a difference. Behlendorf will draw from production use cases across industries like healthcare, finance, supply chain, and more. Watch his talk on October 17 (Business Day) at 16:05.

To discover more topics and speakers, check out the full schedule.

Unwind at these decentralized events at night

After hearing from leading experts, our evening program allows you to discuss what you’ve learned and network over drinks with fellow attendees. Check out these side events that you can RSVP to with your Hard Fork Summit or decentralized ticket:

Hard Fork Pitch Battle

Together with the Financial Times, we’re selecting six startups to pitch in front of an audience of journalists, investors, advisors, and corporate innovators. The winner will receive an exclusive interview, a 1-1 meeting with journalists from TNW and the FT, and more. Join us on October 16 at 15:30 to find out which startup will be the next Hard Fork Pitch Battle winner.

Hard Fork Summit: Future Music

TNW is hosting a decentralized event about music and tech in collaboration with The Student Hotel. Together, we’ve brought leading blockchain experts and music artists who’ll be discussing how tech like blockchain and AI can help us to transform the music industry and support global issues like climate change. Learn more about Future Music and RSVP to attend.

Afterhours

On the last day of Hard Fork Summit, stick around for the official afterparty. Afterhours is the perfect opportunity to unwind and prepare for ADE. Enjoy a few drinks provided by Young Creators and dance to DJ Ruud Leuverink.

During Afterhours, we’ll also auction off a mural created during Hard Fork Summit by the cartoonist, Paul Schenk. The proceeds from the auction will be donated to three NGOs selected by TNW. Anyone with a Hard Fork Summit or decentralized ticket is welcome to join.

Find all of our decentralized events right here, including a movie screening and a boat party.

Looking forward to seeing you at Hard Fork Summit, made possible by our friends at eToro, Honeypot, Celsius Network, StartupAmsterdam, Young Creators, and STOKR.