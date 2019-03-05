Attend TNW2019 for just €149 if you’re a woman in tech

We’re making great strides towards diversity in the tech industry, and while it’s clear that we’re not quite there yet, the future is increasingly female. As we explore the next few years of tech innovation, it’s important that women are part of the conversation – so that it’s a future we’ll all be proud of.

That’s why women in tech can register for a discounted ticket to TNW2019, our technology conference in Amsterdam, in partnership with TheNextWomen and Startup Amsterdam. On May 9 and 10, we’ll bring together the brightest minds in the industry, through inspiring keynotes, in-depth roundtable discussions, hands-on workshops, and more. It’s the perfect opportunity to share your knowledge, expand your network, and get empowered by visionary women speaking onstage.

We even have a dedicated track for you to do this. TheNextWomen Summit is all about showcasing the importance of female entrepreneurship. This one-day summit will feature roundtable discussions on emboldening women in the industry, as well as keynote talks by successful leaders. Your discounted Women in Tech ticket will give you priority access to these.

How it works

To register for a ticket to TNW2019 for just €149, all you have to do is follow these steps:



Step 1: Send us your email: Sign up here to register and verify your email.

Step 2: Invite two people: Send your personal link to two other women in tech . If they sign up too , you’re good to go.

Send your personal link to two Step 3: Register your ticket for #TNW2019: Once two of your contacts have verified their email addresses, we’ll send you a private link to register your ticket.

Don’t miss out – we’re sure this will be a popular ticket, so get yours now before they’re gone. We hope to see you in May!

Not a woman in tech? No problem. We’re also offering a discount to under 30s and developers!