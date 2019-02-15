Discuss the future of blockchain with Dogecoin and more at TNW2019

The world of blockchain and cryptocurrency is rather confusing for those looking in from the outside. Granted, it’s a tight-knit circle – but it won’t be for long. While there are still plenty of unanswered questions, blockchain technology opens doors for our future that we never thought possible.

At TNW2019’s Hard Fork track, we’ll explore how we’ll use blockchain in the next five to 10 years, and how we can achieve mass adoption in the face of uncertainty. Here are some of the themes that our lineup of speakers will explore on stage:



The Trust Economy

These days, transparency in king when it comes to business. Finding ways to build trust with clients and customers goes a long way in differentiating yourself from the competition. Many organizations are already doing this successfully, but technologies like blockchain can enhance integrity and trust even further. So how can companies use it effectively?

At TNW2019, speakers like Jackson Palmer, founder of Dogecoin, will be talking about the use cases of blockchain for business. He’ll explore how we can achieve mass adoption, and more. Don’t miss him speak at the Hard Fork track.

Regulation

The road to regulation is long and winding – with no clear end in sight. How can we ensure that cryptocurrency is regulated in a way that upholds the values upon which it was built? The answer is anything but simple.

And yet, thought leaders like Letitia Seglah, consultant for the European Commission, are moving us in the right direction. Her outspoken views on regulation provide a platform for this important discussion to move forward. If you’re interested in learning more about how we’ll achieve regulation, make sure to hear her speak on the TNW2019 stage.

Check out Letitia’s panel discussion on regulation from our blockchain and cryptocurrency event, Hard Fork Decentralized:

Sustainability

Blockchain has already been employed for a variety of reasons – from tracking goods in a transparent way to making sure no product has been tampered with across the supply chain. This opens up greater opportunities for us to use blockchain to solve global issues like sustainability.

Entrepreneurs like Jessi Baker, founder and CEO of Provenence, are already making a big impact to improve sustainability. Her company enhances transparency for organic certified farms across Europe, and works with global organizations like Greenpeace. Want to hear more about how she’s using blockchain to build a better world? Then her TNW2019 talk is a must-see.

Working in blockchain or cryptocurrency, or trying to wrap your head around its future? Then the Hard Fork track is for you. Don't miss our lineup of speakers discuss the latest technology and trends that will keep you ahead of the game

