The visionary women in tech taking the stage at TNW2019

As a woman just starting a career in tech, having empowering female role models helps to navigate what can sometimes be a tough industry. I’m fortunate enough to work for a company that provides them in spades, whether it’s through inspiring colleagues, or at TNW2019 – where our lineup of speakers includes some powerhouse women paving the way for people like me.

If you're always on the lookout for your next source of inspiration or hands-on learning, our tech conference in Amsterdam is where to find it. Here's a list of just some of the exceptional women who will be speaking about the future of tech at TNW2019:



Corinne Vigreux, Co-Founder of TomTom

Back in 1991, Corinne Vigreux co-founded TomTom. It all began with an easy-to-use navigational system and it grew from there. TomTom is now a publicly-traded company with offices in over 30 countries, and has expanded its interests to include autonomous driving and smart cities.

Corinne is an integral part of defining TomTom’s existing and future strategy. On top of that, her passion for entrepreneurship led her to found Codam College last year. This innovative coding school has no tuition costs and is open 24/7 – allowing anyone in Amsterdam to learn this essential skill.

Want to learn more about Corinne’s entrepreneurial tips, and how she’s making coding accessible to everyone? Don’t miss her speak at TNW2019.

Gillian Tans, CEO of Booking.com

Gillian Tans has been leading Booking for three years now, shaping its strategy and operations. Her leadership has seen the company grow tremendously – it now provides over 224 countries and territories with its easy travel booking platform.

It's Gillian's mission to keep Booking at the forefront of technology. She's been outspoken about diversity in tech, and has great interest in moving towards a sustainable industry.

Stacia Carr, Director of Engineering at Zalando

Stacia is an expert in interdisciplinary leadership. As the Director of Engineering at Zalando, her team are experts in engineering, product, and business. She’s in charge of the e-commerce site’s sizing feature, which creates a seamless experience for customers to find the right fit in clothing and shoes online.

Stacia is also committed to being a strong female voice in tech. She believes that the key to bringing more women into the industry lies in sharing her own experiences and stories.

These women and many more will be leading the discussion on diversity in tech.

