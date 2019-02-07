Author of Getting Things Done and other experts explore the future of work at TNW2019

TNW is known for being a cool place to work. A big part of that is thanks to our headquarters, TQ – a curated tech hub in the heart of Amsterdam. TQ is all about building and nurturing a community of startups to help them reach next level growth. As well as being surrounded by creativity and energy, we’re also lucky enough to have a bunch of other perks, including cozy and quiet areas to work (with hammocks), a masseur and hairdresser, and ping pong tables.

These benefits are starting to catch on elsewhere, as more companies are starting to offer them. But these perks are just the beginning – when it comes to our careers, we’re about to see some radical evolution.

From 5-hour work days to unconventional hiring techniques, the way we work is changing. We’re seeing companies focus on what their employees need, and not only on what they need from their people. So how will our offices and jobs continue to evolve over the years?

At TNW2019, our technology conference in Amsterdam, the Future of Work track is all about answering this question. We’ve partnered with Heidrick & Struggles, one of the leading executive search firms in the world, to make it happen. They’re using the power of tech to uncover what separates great leaders from exceptional ones, and determining what skills executives will need in the future.

Interested in knowing how, where, and why you’ll work? Don’t miss the Future of Work track. Here’s a first look at what our lineup of speakers will discuss:

Thriving as an individual

As we start to see company cultures change, we’re also witnessing a shift in jobs and required skills. The emergence of new technologies simultaneously deletes and creates career opportunities. So how can we individually adapt to future-proof our careers?

David Allen, best-selling author of Getting Things Done, will explore this theme at TNW2019. His revolutionary time management method created a new way of working, focusing on building confidence and reducing stress. Find out how we can use David’s method to help us prepare for new types of jobs and careers paths at the Future of Work track. David will be joined by speakers like Karen Wickre, former Editorial Director at Twitter, and other great speakers.

Smart ways of living and working

Smart workplaces are becoming more and more common. They’re said to improve employee happiness and creativity through integrated technology. But what makes them ‘smart’, and how will they get smarter?



If you want to know what your office will look like in 20 years, don’t miss Tim Leberecht, best-selling author of The Business Romantic, discuss how we’ll build companies in the age of machines. He’ll explore what makes a company ‘human’ and how we can hold on to that whilst enjoying the benefits of automation.

Credit: New York Post Tim Leberecht’s best-selling book, The Business Romantic

The boardroom of the future

We are at a tipping point, where everyone, from boardroom to entry-level employees need to upskill their digital experience in order to thrive. What skills, mindsets, and values do our leaders need to run a successful company, both right now and in the future?

At the Future of Work track, we’ll be exploring this theme together with Heidrick & Struggles. Their work with technology is helping them uncover the skills and values that executives will need over the next five to ten years. Don’t miss Scott Snyder, partner and a member of Heidrick Consulting, discuss how he helps leaders of big organizations use digital innovation to future-proof their skills.

If you want to learn more about the future career landscape or just curious about what company perks you’ll enjoy one day, the Future of Work track is for you. Don’t miss our lineup of speakers discuss the latest technology and trends that will prepare you for tomorrow’s careers – get your TNW2019 tickets now.

