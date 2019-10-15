Video: Explore Seoul’s cool startup kitchens — plus a robot restaurant!

If there are two things that South Korea should be known for, it’s tech innovation and delicious food. Seoul houses giants such as Samsung and LG, and its startup ecosystem is seeing amazing growth. The city’s food culture is also to die for (I mean, who doesn’t love kimchi?), so it’s the perfect place to check out innovation in the food industry.

Watch the video above and follow TNW‘s trip to Seoul where we visited the kitchens at Seoul Startup Hub and the robot restaurant, Merry Go Kitchen.

The hub’s kitchens are not your typical corporate cafeteria backend, as it’s actually a high-tech food startup incubator. Then tag along to check out Woowa Brothers’ experimental robot-service project at Merry Go Kitchen (their robot is really cute).

