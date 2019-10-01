Video: How Seoul will become one of the world’s best startup cities

South Korea is one of the world’s technological powerhouses, home to giants such as Samsung, LG, and Kia. The small Asian country truly punches above its weight as it’s starting to rival the digital prowess of its much bigger neighbors, China and Japan.

But what might come as a surprise, is that Korean innovation isn’t solely fueled by the big corporates. Seoul’s startup scene is on the rise, with several unicorns emerging like Woowa Brothers and online retailer Coupang.

Watch the video above to find out more and follow TNW to Start-Up Seoul: Tech-Rise 2019. You’ll get an idea what’s led to the country’s tech successes and how Seoul’s government is trying to make the city a top five startup ecosystem in the next few years.