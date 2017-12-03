Learn how to earn a six-figure salary as an Agile and Scrum Project expert for under $30

With the need for qualified project managers only increasing across the business landscape, practitioners steeping in the ways of Agile project management have become the go-to leaders powering software development industrywide.

Instead of fixating on when a project is supposed to be completed, Agile focuses a team’s attention on the process of getting you to the finish line, establishing measurable short-term goals so all stakeholders can easily follow progress toward a product’s successful conclusion.

With this training, you’ll understand the pieces that makeup Agile. Over 12 hours of instruction, you understand timelines, managing diverse teams and the steps for following an Agile path to your project goal.

Meanwhile, your three hours of Scrum-centered content drills into why Scrum is so popular, showcasing the values, practices, and applications that can take your project-building skills to the next level.

By the time you’re finished, this instruction will have you ready to earn certification as a Certified Scrum Master (CSM), ready to lead critical development projects — and take home a sizeable paycheck in the process.

