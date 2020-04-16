Ashamed of your terrible home decor? Fear not: The acclaimed Japanese animation studio Studio Ghibli has just released a series of wallpapers to hide your tie-dye tapestries, bloodstains, and Audrey Hepburn posters.

And you wanna know the best part? They are free. That’s right — F R E E, as long as you don’t use them for commercial purposes or advertising.

Among the eight background options are stills from Spirited Away, Howl’s Moving Castle, Arrietty, The Tale of Princess Kaguya, Laputa’s Castle in the Sky, Nausicaa Valley of the Wind, Ponyo, and Princess Mononoke.

Whichever you choose is your call.

Get it?

Read more about them (in Japanese) and download them here!

Read next: An entrepreneur’s guide to long-term marketing strategies amid COVID-19