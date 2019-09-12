I’m currently on my 25th or so re-watch of NBC’s hit mockumentary series, The Office, and it’s not because I didn’t get all the jokes the first 24 times. The show is pure comedy gold, thanks in no small part to its phenomenal cast.

Now, six years since the show’s season nine finale, actors Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey, who played the roles of Pam Beesly and Angela Martin respectively, are teaming up on a podcast about the series called Office Ladies – and I can’t wait.

The duo will re-watch episodes of the show and share trivia, stories from behind the scenes, and other anecdotes from their lives on set, as well as from their years-long friendship that’s outlasted the series.

It’ll be published by Earwolf, A Stitcher-owned podcast network that’s also produced big-name shows like Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend, Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness, and How Did This Get Made?

Credit: Earwolf A selection of Earwolf’s podcasts

Office Ladies will launch on October 16, with one episode a week – which, as TechCrunch noted, doesn’t give Fischer and Kinsey enough time to go through all 188 episodes before the TV series leaves Netflix in 2021. Oh well, I’m fine with them skipping the final season anyway.

