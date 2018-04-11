This never-ending caterpillar will make your Facebook friends hate you

Have you seen this ridiculously long post blocking your entire Facebook feed? I thought it looked like a long spine, but other people argue it’s a caterpillar. Either way, it goes on, and on, and on, and on…

Two of my more annoying colleagues here at TNW posted it on their Facebook wall. One of them, Nino, managed to get some (mostly positive) comments – except from his dad, who seems to have blocked him.

Wanna try this too? See how many people you piss off? Here’s how:

First, you need to find the post. Here it is.

Spend some 32847239 hours on copying the entire spine/caterpillar/whatever. This might be tricky, maybe you fail at copying it the first time. Maybe Facebook shuts down because it can’t handle the size of it. Don’t lose faith.

Once you’ve succeeded copying, paste it into the post type Facebook calls a ‘list.’ Keep calm at this point, because your laptop might freeze. Mine did.

Hit post and enjoy.

Let us know how many friends you lose!

