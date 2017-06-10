Instagram essentials for a lit wedding in 2017

Your big day is almost here! The cake is ready to go, dress and tux are waiting to be worn, the venue is finally prepped, but wait 一 you’re missing something. Instagram.

Planning a wedding is difficult, but thanks to Instagram, it’s even more difficult. Don’t know where to start? Don’t worry, here’s exactly what you need to get ready.

Wedding hashtag

Forget about the bride and groom ー is it even a wedding without the wedding hashtag? The answer: no it’s not.

You’ll need to put on your thinking cap and start brainstorming. This hashtag will also be with you forever so make it good.

Here are a few common approaches to take:

Both first names

Letters of both first names + “wedding”

Last name + word/s relating to “forever”

Initials + a shared inside joke that literally no one understands

The possibilities are endless! If you’re a bit on the older side, just don’t use #wedding.

Quirky socks

Your groomsmen need to wear quirky socks. This is of the utmost importance. If you don’t incorporate fun socks in your photo shoot, you’re flirting with Instagram suicide.

The wedding dance

But not just any boring wedding dance. Your dance should start out emotional and make everyone cry. Once all of your guests start bawling, transition into The Sugarhill Gang’s “Apache.” Your audience will be putty in your hands, and before you know it, your attempt at dancing will have thousands of views.

Cake

Your cake needs to pull out all of the stops. The more trendy it is, the better. Especially if you want your cake to get featured on one of the top wedding cake accounts.

Polaroid photo booth

With a photo booth station, you’ll be able to sucker your guests into thinking they’re taking cool, vintage, physical pictures. What they don’t know is that you’re tricking them to take pictures of their pictures to upload to Instagram. A genius yet tasteful way to gain more exposure.

Once you have those essentials in place, you can rest assured knowing your wedding will be insta-perfect.