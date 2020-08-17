Getting started with Python APIs

Authorization

First, we need an authorization key to use the Google Maps Geocoding API (~40,000 requests/month are free). The majority of APIs will always need us to include an authorization key with our calls; otherwise, our request will be rejected:

Our response when attempting to access the API without an auth key, click here to try the same.

The Geocoding API documentation contains instructions on getting an API key.

API Parameters

If we want to find the coordinates of the Colosseum in Rome, we pass the street address to the API from within the HTTP address.

The API expects two variables, address and key . We access the Geolocation API at http://maps.googleapis.com/maps/api/geocode .

This code will send a GET request to:

If you type this into your browser with your AUTH_KEY , we will see the JSON response from the API:

JSON response from Google maps when requesting location data for the Colosseum in Rome.

Requesting the data

We can find the coordinates for every item in our list of addresses by looping through the list and sending the GET request for each item:

Results

After receiving our response RES , we use the json method to convert it to a Python dictionary, allowing us to access the values for latitude LAT and longitude LONG . We append our coordinates to the COORDS list — which can now be used for plotting locations on a map.

The data with our new lat and long coordinate columns.

We won’t cover the plotting code, but if this is something you want to do, I would suggest using Matplotlib’s Basemap extension — although there may be better tools available now (I did this a long time ago).