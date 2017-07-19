This free typeface is perfect for adding placeholder text to your wireframes

Wireframing is an integral part of the design process in building web and mobile apps, and speed is key to getting your ideas on to the drawing board. That’s why it makes sense to ditch all the standard ‘lorem ipsum’ dummy text and go with Flow.

This free typeface, created by Shopify designer Dan Ross, skips letters and instead features abstract representations of text for sentences and paragraphs in three different weights. It’s perfect for when you don’t want to bother with exactly what your text will look like, and just focus on its placement and basic alignment.

Flow works with desktop apps and is also available for the web at no charge – though you can choose to donate any amount you want. Grab it from this page.

