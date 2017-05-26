Raspberry Pi and CoderDojo team up to create world’s biggest coding school

Raspberry Pi, the makers of those affordable single-board computers, and the CoderDojo Foundation, which runs a network of coding clubs for school-age children, have announced they’re merging in order to give more young people opportunities to get into compsci.

CoderDojo is a global phenomenon, with over 1,250 clubs spread across 69 countries. These are attended regularly by 35,000 young coding enthusiasts. Phillip Colligan, CEO of the Raspberry Pi foundation, says it wishes to increase these to 5,000 by 2020.

The CoderDojo will retain its status as an independent charity, registered in the Republic of Ireland. The curricula will also remain the same, and dojos will be able to teach kids coding using whatever tech they see fit, or have available.

But the merger — which is subject to approval by Irish regulators — will see the Raspberry Pi Foundation as a corporate member, as well as providing practical, financial, and back-office support. Colligan will join the CoderDojo foundation as a director.

Given the quality of computer science curriculum in many schools leaves a lot to be desired, it’s amazingly gratifying to see third-sector organizations like the Raspberry Pi Foundation and CoderDojo fill the gap. Both of these organizations have historically been very effective at introducing young people to computer science. This closer collaboration will only increase their efficacy.