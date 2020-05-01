Daily Distraction: Let go of stress with these free meditation sessions
People all over the world have been under lockdown for weeks because of the coronavirus pandemic. And it’s quite natural to feel anxiety or restlessness while being bombarded with bad news.
Sometimes a few minutes of meditation can help you feel at peace and momentarily forget about all that’s going around the world. Back in school, I had yoga as a subject (perks of being in India), and meditation techniques were an important part of it. We used to gather in a large hall for meditation, and at the end of the session, I used to feel really relaxed.
But if you weren’t lucky enough to meditate while you were a student, don’t worry. Here are a few tools to get you started on your journey towards inner peace:
- Headspace is offering tons of free meditation sessions on its app. Plus, it’s hosting Instagram live sessions with experts every day at 10 am PT.
- Health organization Osmosis has guided sessions on YouTube.
- Kensho has various sessions on meditation and wellbeing available for free or a small donation.
- John Vervaeke, a cognitive researcher and a professor at the University of Toronto, live streams sessions on his YouTube channel daily.
- The calm app has plenty of great clips for meditation. What’s more, it has bonus sessions on it’s Facebook and Youtube pages.
