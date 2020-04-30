Daily Distraction: Become the next Picasso with these artistic tools

One of the prime reasons why I liked computers more than drawing books was easy: I just had to hold SHIFT to draw a straight line. I was (and I still am) bad at drawing. So, all my craft assignments were finished only with the help of my mom.

My drawing skills remained limited to drawing doodles on the back page of my notebook. But hey, if you are someone who’s into painting or want to pick up sketching this is the perfect time to do so. While you might not be able to sit on riverbanks and draw poetic sunsets, you can get enough inspiration through your screen.

Here are some tools to help you do that:

Video of the day

This guy makes songs on his iPhones — mostly using Garageband — and it’s fascinating.

Meme of the day

Stay safe!

Read next: If cocktail bars and strip clubs can adapt their businesses, then so can you