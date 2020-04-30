Daily Distraction: Become the next Picasso with these artistic tools
One of the prime reasons why I liked computers more than drawing books was easy: I just had to hold SHIFT to draw a straight line. I was (and I still am) bad at drawing. So, all my craft assignments were finished only with the help of my mom.
My drawing skills remained limited to drawing doodles on the back page of my notebook. But hey, if you are someone who’s into painting or want to pick up sketching this is the perfect time to do so. While you might not be able to sit on riverbanks and draw poetic sunsets, you can get enough inspiration through your screen.
Here are some tools to help you do that:
- Disney is offering free drawing classes on YouTube. What’s better than drawing those amazing characters?
- The Conversation has some useful tips for someone who’s starting their painting journey.
- If you’re someone who needs to draw flowcharts a lot, draw.io is the free tool for you.
- Adobe is offering free coloring books that you can download in PSD, PDF, or JPG version.
- Renowned artist Wendy Macnaughton is hosting illustration classes on Instagram live every day.
- Want some drawing help from AI? Playform will turn your painting into masterpieces of different artistic styles.
- The Museum of Modern Art (MoMA), New York is offering free painting classes.
