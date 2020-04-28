Daily Distraction: Make people bop to your tunes with these music-making tools

When I was in school, I discovered a software named Virtual DJ. It was a Windows app that allowed me to queue up songs and even provided some automated effects and tools to act cool in front of my friends.

My love for the Virtual DJ carried over to college, and I used to be the resident DJ for all parties in my hostel. I knew jack shit about actual DJing back then, but the app allowed me to earn some street cred.

I’ve always been fascinated by apps that let fools like me play around with tabs and still produce something that roughly resembles a tune. So, I thought I’d list some stuff you can use to amuse (or annoy) your friends and family during this lockdown:

You can download Virtual DJ for Windows and Mac for free to learn some mixing basics or just switch up some tunes.

If you want something advanced, Apple is offering a 90-day free trial of its famed Logic Pro X music software used by many artists and producers.

Roland’s Zenbeats app is free to download on iOS and Android.

The US Library of Congress is building an online tool called Citizen DJ to let you use sounds from its gigantic collection.

Pioneer DJ has made its streaming and recording app free for 90 days.

If you want to record an instrument you’re playing, try the Dolby On app available on Android and iOS.

Dani Deahl has written a great story on The Verge listing a ton of tools and sample packs that you can use to make music.

Pitchfork recently interviewed FINNEAS, the Grammy-winning producer, who’s worked with Billie Eilish on her albums. His other collaborators include Camila Cabello and Selena Gomez. Watch this fascinating video of his thought-process behind making music.

