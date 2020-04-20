Daily Distraction: Free lessons and stories to keep your kids busy during lockdown

In ideal circumstances, kids would enjoy having no school and being at home. But when you throw in online classes and no going out to play, it might not be a pleasant stay after all.

During this long-lasting lockdown, parents might have to conjure up all kinds of tricks to keep kids busy. So, we’ve decided to help you a bit with some free tools for your kids ranging from free audiobooks to movies.

Michelle Obama will be reading a classic children’s story every Monday on PBS lives.

If your kids are not satisfied with your bedtime stories, don’t worry. Disney’s bedtime hotline will help your kids sleep with messages from characters such as Micky Mouse and Goofy.

Audible is offering free audiobooks for kids including the Harry Potter and Philosopher’s Stone till schools open up.

Stories entertain. They teach. They keep young minds active, alert, and engaged. And this curated collection is FREE for everyone: https://t.co/3b2jS64fQc — Audible (@audible_com) March 19, 2020

Lifehacker has a handy list of podcasts just for kids.

Everywhere School has a bunch of fun courses for your children from football skills to painting.

All Kids Network has thousands of craft and coloring sheets you can download for free.

Sir David Attenborough is going to teach students about the ocean and animals on the BBC.

BBC announcement:

– Sir David Attenborough to educate pupils as part of the new BBC education offering, which starts tomorrow morning.

– He is set to help explain topics like oceans and animals.

– Prof Brian Cox will also teach science, such as the solar system. — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) April 19, 2020

