Daily Distraction: Here are some free audiobooks for you, cheapskate
When I was a kid, I loved to sit next to my grandparents and listen to their stories — some from their lives and some made up.
Even when I grew up, I used to listen to various standup shows on my walkman through cassettes. Years later, that love for stories got turned into an obsessive podcast habit.
While reading stories in books is quite engaging, there’s a magical quality about someone reciting one to you. Heck, that’s why many kids demand bedtime stories.
And while we are stuck in homes, audiobook platforms are offering some free stories for you to listen to while you do your dishes.
- Audible is sharing free audiobooks for children for as long as schools are closed.
- Even if you’re not a kid, Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone is free to listen to.
- Openculture hosts more than 1,000 audiobooks for free.
- You can use public domain sources such as LibroVox and Lit2Go.
- Bookriot has a convenient list of websites that lets you download audiobooks at no cost.
