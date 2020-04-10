Daily Distraction: How to evolve into a coder while sitting at home
Whenever there’s a widespread crisis, you’ll surely find programmers across the world putting something together that might help people. We’ve seen plenty of free tools including maps, trackers, and informative websites by companies and independent coders that are providing much-needed knowledge during the coronavirus pandemic.
If you ever wanted to take part in this kind of techno-philanthropy and pick up coding to build cool applications, now is probably a great time. There are plenty of free courses available for you that include lessons for C++ to Python. Here are some of the best of the lot:
- Google’s Grasshopper is a great way to start your coding journey. It teaches you programming basics through Javascript, a widely used language on the majority of websites across the world. You can access Grasshopper on Android, iOS, and on web browsers.
- If you dream about creating apps for Apple’s devices, Swift is a key language to learn. And what’s better than starting out with the company’s own Swift Playground app on Mac or iPad.
- Free code camp offers more than 5,000 tutorials in topics ranging from data visualization to responsive web design.
- Real Python is giving its learning material for free; you can redeem it here.
- Online learning website Coursera is offering nine free computer science courses, and a total of 100 free courses.
- Experts from Stanford are teaching free computer science courses from April 13 to May 22. You need to apply by April 8 to enroll.
- There are a bunch of companies that are offering free coding classes and resources including Amazon, GitHub, and Khan Academy in partnership with Disney.
