Got questions for a cryptography expert? Iddo Bentov is joining us on TNW Answers

How did you first get into cryptography? Will Bitcoin end in centralization? What exactly is an Instantaneous Decentralized Poker?

Ask all this and more to Cornell University’s resident cryptography expert, Iddo Bentov.

Bentov is a Postdoctoral Associate in Computer Science at Cornell University. As an active contributor to the Bitcoin space since 2011, he has public several academic papers on bitcoin-related topics and cryptography. He also works on succinct zero-knowledge proofs at SCIPR Lab.

This week, he’ll be speaking at Binary District’s Genesis London Conference, which will host panels on the most pressing issues in blockchain tech.

Need inspiration? Checkout Iddo’s website here, his academic work here, and more information about the conference here.

Ask your questions now, and don’t forget to check back for his answers this Friday, February 23rd!

Read next: Only the rich can get richer off cryptocurrencies