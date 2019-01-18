10 ways to prepare for the AI and automation revolution

Artificial intelligence and automation are no longer the stuff of science fiction; they’re a very real and growing presence in both the business and consumer landscape. For many companies, AI can streamline operations and improve decision-making with advanced data analysis. Automating routine tasks can also free staff up to work on bigger picture projects that can propel your business forward.

Of course, if you’re not ready for the AI revolution, you won’t be able to reap its tremendous potential benefits. We asked a panel of Young Entrepreneur Council members the following question:

What’s one way that companies can prepare for the AI and automation revolution?

Their best answers are below:

1. Ask yourself where AI fits

Ask yourself how AI fits, if at all, into your business model. Does it have the potential to disrupt your industry? This is what you need to ask yourself and think about diligently. – Nicole MunozNicole Munoz Consulting Inc.

2. Educate yourself

You may think you won’t benefit from or need to use AI or automation, but that is likely a silly thought. The best thing you can do is educate yourself on what they could mean for your particular industry. If you can stay ahead of the curve, you will probably be better off than your competition. – Colbey PfundLFNT Distribution
 
3. Dedicate time to training employees

If you’re already sure AI is going to be a part of your future business strategy, you have to make sure your team is aware of this and be ready to learn how it will help improve their job. This means you have to dedicate some time in the day to training your employees. By showing your employees how they’ll be using AI in their day-to-day tasks, you’ll make AI more accessible. – Reuben YonatanGetVoIP
 
4. Start small

Diving headfirst into AI/automation can be scary, so instead, start small. Start by adding a chatbot to your website or using a tool that helps to automate menial tasks. That way, you can slowly get used to the AI/automation revolution instead of being overwhelmed by it. – John Turner, SeedProd LLC

5. Get excited about it

Advances in technology can be frightening, but they can also be very exciting. For the most part, these are tools that are being made to help you. So get excited about them, learn about them and figure out how your business can benefit from them. – Zach BinderBell + Ivy 

6Understand how AI can position you as a leader

Understanding how AI and automation are most useful in your specific industry is crucial to making them work for you. This technology is on fire across many industries and seen as the next big thing for almost every industry. Staying ahead of the game and embracing the technology as it works best in your field can set you apart as a leader for others to follow. That’s a position all of us want to be in. – Joey KercherAir Fresh Marketing

7. Emphasize the importance of AI security

AI and automation are picking up many day-to-day functions, but that doesn’t mean they can be simply left on automatic. AI and automation require high levels of monitoring for security threatsShould AI systems become infected with malware, they can quickly cause damage across the IT infrastructure. Ensure that all employees are fully aware of security best practices to keep your company’s data safe. – Zohar SteinbergToken Payments

8. Improve your data infrastructure

AI relies on good data. Therefore, you should ensure you have the infrastructure in place to handle AI. You don’t need expensive tools to do this, as there are some excellent data science techniques that you can use. Make sure to clear out any duplicates or other forms of bad data. Once you have your infrastructure in place, you’ll be ready to take full advantage of the AI revolution. – Ismael WrixenFE International

9. Stay up to date on new technologies

Technologies are always changing. New companies arise, and old ones fade out, so it’s important to stay current to figure out whether there’s a quicker way of doing something that may save you time and help you grow your business. Read reviews and pay attention to the tools your competitors recommend. – Syed BalkhiWPBeginner

10. Focus on the human element too

AI is usually perceived as a threat to employees — but many business managers and company owners are worried too. Management has to invest heavily in areas that AI doesn’t excel at, such as critical thinking, empathy, customer satisfaction and creativity. Machines are only meant to replace tedious, repetitive tasks, whereas a personalized approach shines on its own. – Mario PeshevDevriX

