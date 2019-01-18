10 ways to prepare for the AI and automation revolution

Artificial intelligence and automation are no longer the stuff of science fiction; they’re a very real and growing presence in both the business and consumer landscape. For many companies, AI can streamline operations and improve decision-making with advanced data analysis. Automating routine tasks can also free staff up to work on bigger picture projects that can propel your business forward.

Of course, if you’re not ready for the AI revolution, you won’t be able to reap its tremendous potential benefits. We asked a panel of Young Entrepreneur Council members the following question:

What’s one way that companies can prepare for the AI and automation revolution?

Their best answers are below:

1. Ask yourself where AI fits



Ask yourself how AI fits, if at all, into your business model. Does it have the potential to disrupt your industry? This is what you need to ask yourself and think about diligently. – Nicole Munoz, Nicole Munoz Consulting Inc.