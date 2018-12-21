10 amazing and helpful apps that will inspire you

There are millions of mobile applications available to smartphone users today, and that number will only keep growing as it becomes easier to build and deploy apps. Some apps are for amusement, but others are specifically designed to improve the lives of their users or the world at large.

We asked a panel of Young Entrepreneur Council members the following question about some of the most innovative apps they’ve encountered that were created to help people:

What’s one innovative app you‘ve seen that’s designed to help people, and what can leaders learn from apps like it?

Their best answers are below: