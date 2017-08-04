8 ways Snapchat’s custom stories can improve brand engagement

Snapchat recently started offering custom stories, which lets specific people, or people at a geofenced location, create content to share with the world or specific groups.

While this feature offers a chance for some fun for Snapchat users, it also offers a way for businesses to get their word out to some of their younger customers. To find out what works best, I asked members of the Young Entrepreneur Council the following:

Snapchat recently revealed a new feature called custom stories. What is one way brands can utilize this feature in their own marketing strategy?

Their best answers are below:

1. Offer Hyper-Local Promotions

Brands can run special promotions to users based on their location by using the geo-fencing capabilities of Custom Stories. This allows the content to become hyper-local and much more relevant to users who might want to engage with a brand’s retail presence versus online, as an example. – Warren Jolly, adQuadrant, Inc.

2. Look to Use It During Big Events

Snapchat’s new custom stories feature presents a great opportunity for businesses and brands to draw in more people to large events. Custom stories were built to invite your friends to “share.” If you’re planning an event, create a custom story to promote it and get busy sharing it with your audience. Add an incentive to share to boost the effectiveness (e.g., a giveaway or free event ticket). – Alex Miller, Upgraded Points

3. Provide Exclusive Content to VIP Customers

Snapchat’s new custom groups product is the perfect tool for brands to allow their top customers or VIPs to get exclusive access to special offers, events, behind-the-scenes content and more. This will also allow you to get intimate feedback from people who might not feel as comfortable sharing information on a more public platform. – Nicholas Haase, Startup Drugz

4. Illustrate Product or Service Benefits That a Customer Experienced