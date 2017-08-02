How to ace the interview for your dream job

Living in the digital age means that the job searching process has never been so easy. Technology advancement opened a lot of new positions in the field and job candidates everywhere can now search and apply for jobs online. The work marketplace is incredibly accessible thanks to the many online agencies and social networks such as LinkedIn. However, landing the “dream job” requires more than just uploading a resume online and applying for a hundred different positions. You have to nail the interview.

The job interview is still one of the hardest challenges of the job-seeking process. It’s the final milestone that separates you from landing the position you desire, so you need to prepare yourself well enough if you want to maximize your chances. We collected some tips from the experts to make sure you’ll make the cut.

1. Learn how to dress to impress

You want to impress your interviewers if you want to stand out in a crowd. Your attire can speak volumes about your self-confidence and your ability to make a difference in the workplace. The right accessories can highlight your best facial features while hiding those you don’t like, making you appear smarter or more interesting. Feeling at ease with you clothes will also help you feel more comfortable during the interview. At the end of the day, it’s always about how you feel about yourself. Confidence goes a long way.

Studies found that your attire can influence your self-perception increasing your perceived friendliness and trustworthiness. Other than just influencing their first impressions, your interviewers may also appreciate knowing that your style fits with the company’s dress code.

2. Don’t underestimate the power of nonverbal communication

According to a recent survey, half of job interviewers already sized up a candidate within the first five minutes. First impression matter a lot, and you really have no more than a few minutes to convince your future employers that you’re the right fit for the job. Your body language can talk even louder than your voice, especially during those critical first seconds before you even say “hello.”

A slouched posture or a frowned face can tell them you are a shy or weak person, while a power pose can positively impress them with your self-confidence. A firm grip while shaking the interviewer’s hand is a formidable gesture to make a good impression. A flimsy or limp handshake, instead, will only transmit a negative message. Don’t stop looking straight ahead into your interviewer’s eyes. Rolling your eyes around or failing to make eye contact will just show them how nervous or untrustworthy you are.

3. Or the power of good verbal communication

Verbal communication is just as important as non-verbal one – that’s why it is called an interview. The hardest part is striking the right balance between talking enough to correctly portray your abilities and experience, and not talking so much as to make them feel bored. Let them talk and listen carefully, but don’t let the conversation become one-sided either.

Wait for the interviewer to finish his or her sentences to avoid looking anxious or impatient. Don’t be shy to talk about your weaknesses, as this can be an opportunity to show your recruiter that you’re working on them. Take your time to think about what you’re going to say and speak in clearly to avoid any miscommunication.

4. Focus on what you can offer them

One of the most common mistake many job seekers do is to talk too much about themselves. The whole interview process serves only 1 purpose: to know whether you can be a helpful asset to the company. And that’s the only thing you really want to tell them.

Focus on them rather than you, then. How can you help them? Which skills do you possess do really match their needs? You should highlight the right aspects of your personality that can prove useful to the work you’re going to do. If applied for a job as an IT analyst let your recruiters know about your great attention to details, but if the job you want to be hired as a senior salesman you will impress them with your outgoing and likeable nature. Learn to showcase yourself as a potential solution to their problems, and you’re one step closer to victory.

Conclusion

After you shake your hands with your recruiters and the interview is over, don’t forget to say thank you. Even if you think that things didn’t go well, you still want to keep the whole conversation on a positive vibe. Whether you’re chosen for the position or not, it’s good to leave a trail of positivity wherever you go. After all, the door doesn’t have to stay closed.

What do you do to prepare for interviews? Share your tips for interview preparation in the comments.

This post is part of our contributor series. The views expressed are the author's own and not necessarily shared by TNW.

