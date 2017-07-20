5 apps that will help save you money throughout the year

Look, I get it, a lot of us barely have enough money to spend on bills and normal expenses, but that doesn’t mean we shouldn’t be working on systems and using services that can help save us some money here and there. In the wonderful world of app stores, there are quite a few out there that can help you save a little cash money and while the immediate benefit may not seem that impressive, it’s when you extrapolate your savings that you can see it really start to pay off.

I’ve compiled a list of five apps that all have the same end goal, saving you money – check them out below!

Flipp

Far fewer people get the Sunday papers these days, but that doesn’t mean you have to miss out on all the sweet coupons that call these papers “home.” With Flipp, special offers from the Sunday circulars can be perused and used. The app covers weekly ads from some 800 retailers, including supermarkets, dollar stores, pharmacies, and big retailers such as Target and Walmart.

If you add your loyalty-program identification numbers, some discounts will automatically be applied when your loyalty card is scanned at checkout, without any physical coupons. Which is awesome, because no one likes coupon clipping these days, ain’t nobody got time for that. Flipp that extra cash back into your wallet, deposit in the bank on the way back from the store, because you’re going to be saving some serious dinero. iOS, iPhone, Android, doesn’t matter, Flipp loves all. Get it now, your wallet will thank you for it.

FinalPrice

FinalPrice is not your typical Hotwire money saver search engine. Frequent flyers, you will rejoice at this subscription based, travel gold mine. This app will have you saving up to 10% per flight. Now, I’m not talking about only the major airlines, or last minute flights to places you didn’t even know had an airport – FinalPrice provides a solid array of over 750 airlines, domestic and international, so whether you’re heading home for Christmas or globetrotting, the world will be a little bit cheaper thanks to the discounts you’ll be receiving from .

The subscription service is not only limited to flights, however, they also include the best rates possible for hotels and rentals! The average markdown for hotels is 20%, which is awesome when you book in advance or are looking for a higher-end place to stay. The service will run you $99 a year, but thanks to this FinalPrice doesn’t need to make money on every sale and that means more savings for you. Now, if you’re only traveling once a year, it might not be worth it, but for those of us that find themselves traveling multiple times a year, it will pay for itself quickly. There are some additional features as well that make FinalPrice a joy to use – value protection and a savings guarantee. If you don’t save $99, you’ll be refunded your subscription fee and if a flight or hotel drops in price (substantially) before your reservation you’ll be refunded the difference.

Do yourselves a favor and get FinalPrice now, like it’s your job. Unfortunately, FinalPrice is only available on iOS and iPhones, but hopefully the Android edition isn’t too far behind!

GasBuddy

Gas prices can be a major headache, but with GasBuddy, you can find the cheapest gas prices closest to you! Save yourself some headspace and download this fuel spotter, ASAP. It uses your saved location to zero in on where the best place for cheap gas is today. And it updates! Which means you’ll always be able to budget for your fuel, instead of being surprised once you get there.

Also, for every gas price you alert to the app, it earns you points that go towards winning the weekly $250 prize for gas. Can you say jackpot? Ana Aguirre says,“This app is perfect when you are looking for the cheapest gas and for the most part the amenities at each station…” Why hasn’t anyone invented this sooner?? Right now GasBuddy is available for iOS, Android, Blackberry and Windows. Rejoice.

Campus Special (Now powered by EatStreet)

Campus Special brings you the best deals on restaurants and eateries around your college or university. You can order right from your phone for pick-up or delivery. It takes about five or six minutes to download and add your credit card info. The more often you use the app, the more rewards you can earn to be redeemed at your favorite local food joints.

And let’s be honest, the average lazy college student will redeem those bad boys pretty quickly. Jeremy Robison said, “The restaurant deals for Eastern Michigan University are on point. Gotta love getting discounts on mongolian bbq. I have hooked all of my buddies on it. 5 stars.” Say “Peace Out!” to your Ramen-only fake food servitude! The app is the companion for the website, but honestly, the app works way better. Lucky for you it’s now available for iOS and Android! Boo Yah!

YNAB (You Need A Budget)

The name says it all: YNAB is an incredibly detailed but easy-to-use budget interface. The software operates by four simple rules: 1) Give every dollar a job, 2) Save for a rainy day, 3) Roll with the punches, and 4) Live on last month’s income. YNAB’s goal is to change the way you manage money and to create stress-free finances. The app is supplemental to the $60 software you purchase for your Windows or Mac and is meant to allow users to check their transactions and budgetary restrictions on par with their busy life. If you are looking to turn your finances around or gain a better understanding of your financial situation, the software is well worth the dough.

YNAB offer all students YNAB free for 12-months (in addition to the free trial). If you’re interested, you just send an email to student@ynab.com with proof of enrollment—think student ID card, transcript or tuition statement, anything that shows you are currently enrolled and includes your name, your school, and the date will do).

On average, new budgeters save $200 in their first month with YNAB. Oh, and after nine months, the average YNABer saves more than $3,300. Also, more control and less stress. In terms of an investment, that’s a serious return. YNAB is available on iOS, iPhone and Android Phones.

